DFL retains control of the Minnesota Senate after special elections

The Brief After splitting two special election races on Tuesday, the DFL will retain control of the Minnesota Senate. Democrat Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger won in District 47 while Republican Michael Holmstrom Jr. won in District 29. The District 47 win gave the DFL a 34-33 win in the Minnesota Senate.



MN Senate special election results

What we know:

In District 47, DFL candidate Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger easily defeated GOP candidate Dwight Droau. While, in the District 29 race, Republican Michael Holmstrom Jr. cruised to clear victory over DFL challenger Louis McNutt.

The District 47 win gives the DFL a 34-33 advantage in the Senate, while the House remains split even between parties for the upcoming session.

The backstory:

Two Minnesota Senate seats were up for grabs on Election Day.

District 47, which covers parts of the east metro, including Woodbury, was left open after Nicole Mitchell resigned after being found guilty of burglary. District 29, which covers parts of Wright County including Buffalo, was left vacant following the death of Bruce Anderson in July.

What's next:

The Minnesota Legislature is slated to resume session on February 17, 2026.