Minnesota voting guide: What you need to know for the 2024 election

Election Day is fast approaching, and several key races are taking place in Minnesota and nationwide.

Voters will decide the next President of the United States in a heated race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Voters in Minnesota will also decide on the next U.S. House of Representatives, a U.S. Senator, and state Supreme Court justices, in addition to control of the Minnesota Legislature and other local races. Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

How to register to vote and deadlines

Minnesotans can pre-register to vote before election day, either online, by mail or in person.

Officials suggest registering to vote in advance to save time on Election Day. Registration closes temporarily 20 days before the election, then opens again on Election Day for people to vote the day of at their polling place.

Here are the deadlines for registration:

Online registration deadline: Tuesday, Oct. 15

Register by mail deadline: Must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 15

In-person registration deadline: Tuesday, Nov. 5.

To be eligible to vote you must be:

A U.S. Citizen

At least 18-years-old on election day

A resident of Minnesota for 20 days

Not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction

Not under a court order that revokes your right to vote

How to check your voter registration

Voters can check their registration status on Minnesota’s election website here.

To determine whether you are registered, you’ll fill out a form including your first and last name, date of birth, and street address.

Where is my precinct?

You can check your voting precinct and polling place by visiting the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State (SOS) website here.

There, you'll fill out the information in the prompts to find the address of your police place and which precinct you belong to. The page also includes additional information on your congressional district, school district, judicial district, the county commissioner, and the state Senate and House districts.

The website also provides ballot drop box locations, the list of candidates and a sample ballot for your precinct.

Tracking your ballot

Those who submit a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot can track the status on the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.

To locate the status, you’ll fill out your name, date of birth, and the information for the type of ID listed on your ballot. If a voter does not provide an ID number, they are unable to use the tracking service.

The Secretary of State's office notes that the website is updated nightly, and it may take several days for election officials to process your application. The ballot will appear on the website the day after it is processed.

What's on my ballot?

Apart from the 2024 presidential race between Harris and Trump, there are other races underway this election cycle. Depending on where voters live, their ballots will feature different candidates and races, such as those for U.S. Representatives and state Representatives. However, all ballots will include races for a U.S. Senator seat, judicial seats, and constitutional amendments.

When do polls open and close?

Polling places are typically open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

However, towns with fewer than 500 residents are not required to open a polling place until 10 a.m. To see a full list of townships and their opening times, visit the Secretary of State's website here.

The Secretary of State's website also notes that as long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

What do I need to bring to vote?

If you are a registered voter, meaning you registered at least 21 days before the election and you have not moved or changed names since then, you do not need to bring any form of identification.

However, if you still need to register or update your registration, or you have not voted in four years or more, you will need to show proof of residence prior to voting.

On Election Day, you will need to bring a current Minnesota ID with your name and address or a photo ID and a document with your current name and address.

Approved photo IDs (can be expired):

Driver's license, state ID, or learner's permit issued by any state.

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

Approved documents (these can be shown on an electronic device):

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for: Phone, TV or internet, solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water, banking or credit card, rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement that is valid through Election Day

Current student fee statement

An already registered voter can "vouch" for you at the polling place. That means the registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place and sign an oath confirming your address. A registered voter can vouch for up to eight people.

How are votes counted?

On Election Day, polling places are managed by election judges. Key tasks, like assisting voters and counting ballots, are handled by two judges from different major political parties. On election night, the judges verify that the number of ballots cast aligns with the number of votes by verifying that the number of signatures on the roster or the voter receipts matches the total ballots.

Additionally, absentee ballots received on Election Day cannot be counted until it's confirmed the voter hasn't already voted in person. After the election, local officials update voter information and address any discrepancies, as noted on the Secretary of State's website.

Meanwhile, the absentee ballot process starts ahead of Election Day. Once an absentee ballot is received at an election office, it is checked by at least two members of the board to ensure that the signature envelope was properly completed.

The ballots are stored securely until 19 days before the election, then the envelopes are reviewed by election judges before being processed. However, absentee ballot totals are only finalized after polling places close.

How to report voting issues

County attorneys have legal authority and jurisdiction to investigate potential election law violations. If you suspect election misconduct, discrimination, voter intimidation, or other irregularities, you can submit a complaint with your county attorney’s office, which you can find online here.

For concerns related to the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), such as issues with voting machine standards, posted voting information, or voter registration, fill out an online form here and visit the Secretary of State's website to learn of the next steps.

How to find a county election office?

A county election official helps keep voter registration records, has absentee and in-person voting, and handles other aspects of the voting process.

Each county in Minnesota has an election official and someone to contact for absentee voting, military absentee voting, and overseas absentee voting.