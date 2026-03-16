144-pound meth seizure from St. Louis Park apartment results in criminal charges

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The Brief Law enforcement executed a search warrant on a St. Louis Park apartment in October 2025. Authorities reported finding 144.3 pounds of meth in a tote and two suitcases in the bedroom. A 22-year-old has since been charged and his current whereabouts are unknown.



A 22-year-old man is facing a felony drug charge after authorities say they found more than 140 pounds of methamphetamine inside a St. Louis Park apartment.

144 pounds of meth recovered

The backstory:

Jose Manuel Jimenez-Zamorano was charged via warrant on Friday with first-degree drug sale, a felony that carries up to 40 years in prison if found guilty.

The charges stem from a search warrant executed on Oct. 1, 2025, at an apartment in the 2500 block of Nevada Avenue South in St. Louis Park.

According to the complaint, Jimenez-Zamorano had been the target of a narcotics investigation. When officers searched the apartment, they reportedly found large quantities of methamphetamine in one of the bedrooms.

Authorities said the drugs were located in a tote containing mail addressed to Jimenez-Zamorano, as well as in two suitcases in the bedroom closet. Additional packaging materials commonly associated with drug distribution were also found, charges allege.

In total, law enforcement recovered approximately 144.3 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

An adult woman who was inside the apartment during the search reportedly told officers that Jimenez-Zamorano lived there and used the bedroom where the drugs were discovered, the complaint states.

What they're saying:

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office shared a social media post days after the 2025 seizure, saying, "The seizure is part of an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking operations in the region, so we can't share more information to protect the integrity of the case. What we can say is this marks a significant milestone in the multi-agency effort to disrupt the flow of illegal narcotics into Hennepin County. Great work to everyone involved!"

What's next:

Jimenez-Zamorano’s whereabouts are currently unknown, and a nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.