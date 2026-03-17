Minnesota nursing homes may soon serve alcohol without license

The Brief A bill moving through the Minnesota House and Senate would allow nursing homes to serve alcohol without a liquor license. Residents have testified about wanting the option to enjoy drinks without leaving their homes. If approved, nursing homes would still need to comply with state alcohol laws.



Minnesota nursing homes might soon be able to serve alcohol to residents without needing a liquor license.

Bill allowing alcohol service in nursing homes

What we know:

A bill is gaining traction in both the Minnesota House and Senate that would allow nursing homes to serve alcohol at events or activities specifically for their residents. The move is receiving positive feedback as it progresses through the legislative process.

Senior living residents have expressed their desire to enjoy adult beverages without the need to venture out in bad weather or stay confined to their apartments.

The proposed law aims to provide them with more social options within their living facilities.

Compliance with state alcohol laws

What they're saying:

Residents have testified in favor of the bill, highlighting the convenience and enjoyment it would bring to their social lives. They appreciate the opportunity to have drinks without the hassle of going out.

If approved, nursing homes would still be required to adhere to all other state alcohol regulations, including ensuring that servers are at least 18 years old and that no one is over-served, while maintaining a safe environment for all residents.