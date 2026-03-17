Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 closed Tuesday following 'threats'

The Brief District 196 announced Tuesday that all schools would be closed after multiple schools received voicemail threats. The district said the decision to close is "out of an abundance of caution" and law enforcement are investigating. The nature of the threats has not yet been disclosed.



All schools in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 are closed Tuesday after multiple schools received voicemail threats, district officials announced.

Schools closed due to threats

What we know:

In a statement posted on its website, the district said the voicemail threats were first discovered around 3:30 a.m., prompting officials to contact law enforcement, which began investigating immediately.

District leaders made the decision to cancel classes at about 5:45 a.m. "Out of an abundance of caution." The closure is not considered an e-learning day, and employees were instructed not to report to work.

Eagan police said investigators are working with neighboring agencies and the school district to determine the origin and nature of the threats. Authorities said they have not confirmed whether the threats are credible but also have not ruled them out.

"We take all threats seriously and are committed to thoroughly investigating any concerns that impact our community," Eagan police said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide details about the nature of the threats but said updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information related to these threats is asked to contact the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5700.

Local perspective:

District 196 is the third-largest school district in Minnesota and serves approximately 29,000 students. The district operates 20 elementary schools, six middle schools and four high schools, along with specialized programs such as an environmental studies school, an alternative high school and multiple special education and community education centers.

Previous school threats

Dig deeper:

The closures come months after a similar threat disrupted schools in District 196.

On Dec. 16, 2025, District 196 canceled high school classes after online threats targeted Apple Valley, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, while Burnsville High School and Burnsville Alternative High School in neighboring District 191 were dismissed that morning. Later that day, a separate online threat prompted District 191 to dismiss elementary and middle school students early.

Authorities worked with district officials, and an arrest was made in connection with the threats. Investigators later determined there was no active threat, and classes resumed the following day.

A 16-year-old boy from Eagan was later charged with four felony counts of threats of violence in the case.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.