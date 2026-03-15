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Minnesota snow totals so far for March 14-15 winter storm

By and FOX 9 Staff
Updated  March 15, 2026 7:54am CDT
Winter Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Heavy snow continues to fall across much of Minnesota Sunday, with some places picking up several inches of snow overnight.
    • Snow continues to fall Sunday.
    • Find live updates on Minnesota and Wisconsin snow totals below.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Snow is continuing to fall across much of Minnesota on Sunday. Here's a look at how much snow has fallen so far. 

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota winter storm

Minnesota, Wisconsin snow totals

An animal caught in the snow in Afton, Minnesota. (Evelyn Reyers)

By the numbers:

Here's a look at snowfall reports so far, as of early Sunday. This list will be updated throughout the day as more reports come in, and as snow moves out of the region. 

  • Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin: 14 inches
  • Nelson, Wisconsin: 12 inches
  • Oronoco: 11 inches
  • Elko New Market: 9.5 inches
  • Apple Valley: 9 inches
  • Waseca: 8.3 inches
  • Lonsdale: 8 inches
  • Dennison: 7.2 inches
  • Woodbury: 7 inches
  • Faribualt: 6.5 inches
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 5 inches
  • Chanhassen: 5 inches
  • Prior Lake: 5 inches
  • Eau Claire, Wisconsin: 4 inches
  • St. Paul: 3.4 inches
  • Rochester: 3 inches
  • Victoria: 2.5 inches
  • Henning: 1 inch

This story will be updated.

Blizzard warning in MN

MN weather: Strong wind, heavy snow and covered roads

MN weather: Strong wind, heavy snow and covered roads

The winter storm is dumping heavy snow on Minnesota roads while strong winds are leading to a whiteout with severely limited visibility in some areas. 

The forecast:

A blizzard warning remains in effect Sunday, as snow continues to fall across much of Minnesota. 

Heavy snow has developed across southern Minnesota and is expected to expand into western Wisconsin Sunday morning. Winds are expected to increase, with widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Snowfall rates of 2–3 inches per hour are possible through mid-morning. Snow is expected to taper off from northwest to southeast Sunday afternoon and evening. 

Winter WeatherMinnesota