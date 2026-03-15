Minnesota snow totals so far for March 14-15 winter storm

The Brief Heavy snow continues to fall across much of Minnesota Sunday, with some places picking up several inches of snow overnight. Snow continues to fall Sunday. Find live updates on Minnesota and Wisconsin snow totals below.



Snow is continuing to fall across much of Minnesota on Sunday. Here's a look at how much snow has fallen so far.

LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota winter storm

Minnesota, Wisconsin snow totals

An animal caught in the snow in Afton, Minnesota. (Evelyn Reyers)

By the numbers:

Here's a look at snowfall reports so far, as of early Sunday. This list will be updated throughout the day as more reports come in, and as snow moves out of the region.

Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin: 14 inches

Nelson, Wisconsin: 12 inches

Oronoco: 11 inches

Elko New Market: 9.5 inches

Apple Valley: 9 inches

Waseca: 8.3 inches

Lonsdale: 8 inches

Dennison: 7.2 inches

Woodbury: 7 inches

Faribualt: 6.5 inches

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 5 inches

Chanhassen: 5 inches

Prior Lake: 5 inches

Eau Claire, Wisconsin: 4 inches

St. Paul: 3.4 inches

Rochester: 3 inches

Victoria: 2.5 inches

Henning: 1 inch

This story will be updated.

Blizzard warning in MN

The forecast:

A blizzard warning remains in effect Sunday, as snow continues to fall across much of Minnesota.

Heavy snow has developed across southern Minnesota and is expected to expand into western Wisconsin Sunday morning. Winds are expected to increase, with widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Snowfall rates of 2–3 inches per hour are possible through mid-morning. Snow is expected to taper off from northwest to southeast Sunday afternoon and evening.