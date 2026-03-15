Minnesota snow totals so far for March 14-15 winter storm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Snow is continuing to fall across much of Minnesota on Sunday. Here's a look at how much snow has fallen so far.
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Minnesota, Wisconsin snow totals
An animal caught in the snow in Afton, Minnesota. (Evelyn Reyers)
By the numbers:
Here's a look at snowfall reports so far, as of early Sunday. This list will be updated throughout the day as more reports come in, and as snow moves out of the region.
- Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin: 14 inches
- Nelson, Wisconsin: 12 inches
- Oronoco: 11 inches
- Elko New Market: 9.5 inches
- Apple Valley: 9 inches
- Waseca: 8.3 inches
- Lonsdale: 8 inches
- Dennison: 7.2 inches
- Woodbury: 7 inches
- Faribualt: 6.5 inches
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 5 inches
- Chanhassen: 5 inches
- Prior Lake: 5 inches
- Eau Claire, Wisconsin: 4 inches
- St. Paul: 3.4 inches
- Rochester: 3 inches
- Victoria: 2.5 inches
- Henning: 1 inch
This story will be updated.
Blizzard warning in MN
The forecast:
A blizzard warning remains in effect Sunday, as snow continues to fall across much of Minnesota.
Heavy snow has developed across southern Minnesota and is expected to expand into western Wisconsin Sunday morning. Winds are expected to increase, with widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Snowfall rates of 2–3 inches per hour are possible through mid-morning. Snow is expected to taper off from northwest to southeast Sunday afternoon and evening.