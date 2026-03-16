Trump blasts Minnesota leaders while signing fraud executive order

The Brief President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance on Monday signed an executive order initiating a task force to combat nationwide fraud. Minnesota has been at the epicenter of fraud investigations involving Feeding our Future, Somali-run child care centers, autism and the Housing stabilization schemes. Trump blasted Minnesota leadership on Monday, specifically Gov. Tim Walz, AG Keith Ellison and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, saying they're all complicit in the fraud.



President Donald Trump and VP JD Vance on Monday signed an executive order to create a task force that aims to put a stop to nationwide fraud.

Minnesota has been at the epicenter of fraud, between Feeding our Future, Somali-run child care centers, autism and Housing stabilization program schemes.

During the signing, Trump went out of his way to criticize Minnesota’s leadership when it comes to fraud.

Trump blasts Walz, Ellison, Omar

What they're saying:

Trump says Minnesota taxpayers have lost out on as much as $19 billion due to fraud schemes. Former U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson said in a December 2025 news conference it’s possible that the state has lost up to $9 billion due to fraud.

So far, hundreds of millions of dollars in fraud cases have been investigated in court. Trump said Monday Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar are all complicit in the ongoing fraud in Minnesota, singling out what was discovered in Somali-run child care centers.

"When you look at the Minnesota scam, a lot of it has to do with Somalia. Nobody is calling out anybody, but a lot of it is Somalia. I believe the governor is complicit, I believe Ilhan Omar is complicit, I believe your attorney general is complicit. If they are, you’re going to hopefully find out about it and do what you have to do," Trump said. "If we found half the fraud that’s taking place in this country, we would have much more than a balanced budget. The theft is incredible."

‘Ilhan Omar married her brother supposedly’

Why you should care:

Trump has made a habit of publicly attacking Omar, who represents Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District.

Monday, Trump accused Omar of marrying her brother. Rumors going back several years imply Omar married her brother to obtain U.S. citizenship.

FOX 9 investigated those reports, and were never able to verify them.

"Ilhan Omar, I hope this is part of it, but she married her brother supposedly. That means she’s here illegally, and she’s a Congresswoman. I hope you’re going to be looking at that. She’s one of the ring leaders, she’s bad news. She’s so bad for our country," Trump said on Monday.

Omar has held her Congressional seat since 2019, and had a verbal spat with Trump during the State of the Union address last month. Omar's guest was arrested during the speech for "unlawful conduct," and removed from chambers, but never charged.

‘Minnesota is terrible, they’re all corrupt’

Dig deeper:

Trump continued on his rant about fraud in Minnesota, and Vance chimed in when the topic of Medicaid came up. Together they accused Somalis of defrauding a Medicaid program, where funds were supposed to go to children with autism.

"These are crooked people. They basically said everybody in the state had autism," Trump said. "People come over from Somalia, they have no money, and now they’re buying Mercedes-Benz cars. More cash goes out of the Minnesota airport than any other place in the world. We’re going to find it. Minnesota is really bad. The governor is corrupt, the attorney general is totally corrupt. They’re all corrupt, and we’ve got too many of them in our country, and we have to expose them."