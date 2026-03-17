Minnesota GOP unveils education plan for safer, smarter schools

The Brief Senate Republicans in Minnesota unveiled an education plan focused on student safety and academic performance. The plan includes the SHIELD Act, which provides grants for school security upgrades. Additional proposals aim to enhance curriculum transparency and parental involvement.



Minnesota Senate Republicans on Tuesday introduced a comprehensive plan to enhance student safety and academic performance in schools.

Senate GOP pushes for education reform

What we know:

The education plan includes several bills aimed at improving school safety and academic standards. Key proposals include notifying parents of safety incidents, protecting employees who report safety concerns and providing schools with the option to hold back third graders who haven't achieved reading proficiency.

Additionally, there are measures for classroom safety, allowing schools to remove disruptive students for a day. Sen. Julia Coleman emphasized the importance of these initiatives, stating, "These bills put students, teachers, and parents first. Safe schools and engaged families mean real success."

The SHIELD Act and its impact

What they're saying:

The SHIELD Act, led by Sen. Zach Duckworth, aims to provide grants for hard security measures in schools, such as electronic access, ballistic security glass and security staff training. Duckworth highlighted the bipartisan support for the bill, saying, "We're giving districts the resources to act, so every child can learn in a secure environment."

The backstory:

The plan also addresses funding challenges faced by schools, with Sen. Jason Rarick advocating for a federal tax credit program to fund scholarships without state costs. Additionally, the plan proposes expanding Safe School Aid to non-public schools and increasing funding for school counselors.

Local perspective:

Sen. Karin Housley introduced a bill to allow school boards to waive mandates adopted after July 1, 2023, through the 2028-2029 school year, providing budget flexibility.

Housley said, "This bill does what every school wants and gives local control over their funding to address the needs that look different in every part of the state."

What we don't know:

The timeline for the implementation of these bills and their potential impact on Minnesota schools remains to be seen.