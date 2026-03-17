MN bill seeks to regulate automated license plate readers and data use

The Brief Rep. Brad Tabke introduced a bill to restrict license plate data access in Minnesota. The bill aims at restricting how data is collected and shared across Minnesota. Tabke said the bill was created because of what was happening with Operation Metro Surge.



Rep. Brad Tabke announced legislation aimed at restricting how license plate data is collected, shared and accessed across Minnesota, citing concerns about misuse during Operation Metro Surge.

License plate data restrictions proposed

The backstory:

The bill, HF 4205, proposes new restrictions on automatic license plate reader (ALPR) data. It would require a warrant for out-of-state access and impose limits on how private companies and law enforcement handle the information.

The legislation also plans to centralize data storage within the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and require that data not tied to an active criminal investigation be deleted within 48 hours of collection.

What they're saying:

At a press conference Tuesday morning, residents expressed their concerns about data misuse during Operation Metro Surge. Several shared personal stories, saying their license plate data was allegedly used by federal agents to identify them and their home addresses after observing ICE-related activity.

RELATED: ICE agents' tactics in Minnesota: Observers fear privacy invasion

Katie Henley shared her experience, saying, "I can only assume they used my license plate to find my home address. Slowing down and photographing my house was a clear attempt to intimidate me and my family. The experience has scared me."

Dig deeper:

Supporters of the legislation also pointed to data usage trends they say highlight the need for reform. According to the ACLU of Minnesota, one metro agency recorded more than 425,000 license plate searches over a six-week period.

ACLU of Minnesota lawyer John Boehler said public records show some law enforcement agencies have allowed federal access to license plate data without a warrant or an active criminal investigation.

"Some law enforcement agencies are providing federal law enforcement with access to individuals’ private data without a warrant, without an active criminal investigation," Beeler said, adding, "Some of these agencies in Minnesota have opened their LPR databases for wide use, including by federal and out-of-state agencies, to the tune of more than 15,000 searches per day during January and February.

The bill would also regulate private companies that operate license plate reader systems by requiring transparency about camera use and restricting the sale or sharing of personal data without consent, a warrant or court order.

The bill is scheduled to be heard in the House Judiciary Finance and Policy Committee on Tuesday.