Gov. Walz calls for $370M spending cut in supplemental budget proposal

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz proposes a $370 million spending cut while introducing measures to expand the Dependent Care Tax Credit, address the ICE surge, and tackle fraud. Cutting the statewide sales tax by .075%, marking the first sales tax cut in state history. To address fraud, the proposal suggests increasing fraud detection, updating IT systems for the Department of Human Services, and increasing staffing in the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit.



Gov. Tim Walz is calling for a $370 million cut in spending while proposing funding to expand the Dependent Care Tax Credit, responding to the ICE surge, and dealing with fraud.

Budget proposal

What we know:

The governor's proposal calls for:

An increase to the Dependent Care Tax Credit that would increase the maximum allowable expenses by $3,000 for one child or $6,000 for two or more under the age of 5.

Cutting the statewide sales tax by .075% – the first sales tax cut in state history.

Create a council on future AI economy

Implement a social media tax on tech companies

Responding to ICE surge

Rental support in response to the ICE surge

Small business loans to support businesses affected by the ICE surge

Create a $10 million fund for the state to respond to future impacts from the surge

Gun safety

Assault weapons ban

Close ghost gun loophole

Enhance capitol security

Increase mental health resources and school resources

Increase penalties for impersonating a police officer

Minnesota fraud response

Increase fraud detection

Update Minnesota's outdated legacy IT systems for the Department of Human Services

Increasing staffing in the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Unit.

Cost reduction

By the numbers:

The proposal overall would cut spending by $370 million in state spending in the 2029 fiscal year, which the governor's office says reduces the structural deficit by nearly 20%.

The governor says that would leave the state with a project balance of $1.8 billion on the bottom line in the fiscal year 2028-29.

What they're saying:

Gov. Walz touted his efforts to balance the budget while presenting his supplemental proposal.

"Unlike the federal government, we are required to balance our budgets," the governor said. "And unlike the federal government, Minnesota has invested in the things that will continue to grow our economy."

"We have over $3.7 billion that we will leave on the bottom line in our first biennium and nearly $800 million in the second," Gov. Walz added. "Doing so means that we do have to make some tough choices, and that means those choices of investing in the things that grow our economy in the future."