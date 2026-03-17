Minnesota's Allina Health merging with Sutter Health

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The Brief Allina Health plans to join Sutter Health, creating a combined nonprofit health system to invest over $2 billion in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The merger aims to improve patient access and affordability by expanding care locations, reducing administrative burdens for caregivers and enhancing digital tools for patient scheduling. The combined system expects to complete the transaction by the end of 2026.



Allina Health is set to join forces with Sutter Health, forming a nonprofit health care system with a focus on innovation and patient care, a news release says.

Allina Health/Sutter Health merger

What we know:

Allina Health and Sutter Health have signed a Letter of Intent for Allina Health to join the California-based system.

This merger will create a combined nonprofit health system aimed at improving access and affordability for patients. The combined system plans to invest over $2 billion in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. This investment will focus on expanding care locations, reducing administrative burdens for caregivers and enhancing digital tools for patient scheduling.

Leadership structure

What they're saying:

"When Allina Health joins Sutter Health, we look forward to making significant investments that improve care access and patient experience in Minnesota and western Wisconsin communities," said Warner Thomas, President and CEO of Sutter Health.

Lisa Shannon will continue as president and CEO of Allina Health, which will become the Upper Midwest Division of Sutter Health, maintaining its headquarters in Minneapolis.

Future plans and impact

Why you should care:

The merger aims to drive high-quality care, focus on prevention and improve health outcomes. It will also accelerate physician recruitment to meet growing patient needs. The combined system will serve more than five million patients across Northern and Central California, Minnesota and Wisconsin, with 39 hospitals and more than 400 care sites.

What Allina is telling employees

Local perspective:

In a letter to employees, Allina officials laid out what the $2 billion means:

Be one of the best places to work in health care in the nation by growing and investing in the teams they currently have.

Improve patient access and affordability by establishing new ambulatory care locations and expanding specialty institutes to deliver care to more patients in more settings.

Help caregivers spend more time with patients and less time on paperwork through AI and digital solutions that reduce administrative burdens.

Drive high-quality and safe care, including a focus on prevention, to improve the health of the communities we serve.

Make it easier for patients to get appointments through more convenient scheduling and innovative consumer digital tools.

Accelerate physician and clinician recruitment to meet growing patient needs across the continuum of care.

Advance discovery through research, clinical trials and more to directly impact patient care.

What it means for patients

Dig deeper:

In a news release, Allina officials detailed what the move means for current patients.

Alllina says their top priority remains providing safe, exceptional care for the communities we serve.

Their commitment to support our care team members and patients remains the same. Alllina Clinics will continue to operate independently as separate organizations until the proposed transaction is closed.

Allina officials say the mission remains the same: Continue to care for patients and communities with compassion, excellence, integrity and teamwork.

What we don't know:

The specific terms and conditions of the merger are yet to be finalized, and regulatory approval is still pending. The organizations anticipate closing the transaction by the end of 2026.