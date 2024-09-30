How to register to vote in Minnesota

The Brief In Minnesota, you can register to vote in the 2024 Election in advance online and by mail. The deadline to vote online or by mail is Oct. 15. You can register to vote in person by Nov. 5.



Minnesotans can pre-register to vote before election day, either online, by mail or in person.

Officials suggest registering to vote in advance to save time on Election Day. Registration closes temporarily 20 days before the election, then opens again on Election Day for people to vote the day of at their polling place.

How to pre-register to vote online

To register in advance online, head to the Minnesota Secretary of State's website, and click the "Register to Vote" tab.

There you can register to vote online. The online application will ask you for the following:

Minnesota driver's license, identification card number, or the last four numbers of your Social Security number.

Full address

Full name

An email address

Birthdate

Confirmation of your eligibility to vote

Once you submit your registration, the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State will review and process your application, which could take up to 14 days.

You will get an email confirming when the process is complete, and if there are any issues with your application, election officials will contact you about next steps.

Then you will receive a notice by mail to verify your address. That notice will also include the location of your polling place.

The deadline to pre-register to vote online in Minnesota is Tuesday, Oct. 15.

How to pre-register to vote on paper

Another way to register in advance is on paper, then mailing it in or bringing it to your county election office or the Secretary of State.

You can download the voter registration paper by clicking here.

After it's filled out, you can either drop it off in person at a county election office or the Secretary of State's office.

You can also mail the paper registration to either of those places, but it must be received by Oct. 15, so mail it well ahead of time.

The Secretary of State's Office is at 332 Minnesota St., Suite N201, St. Paul, MN 55101.

To find your county's election office, click here.

The in-person voter registration deadline is Nov. 5.

Other ways to register to vote

If you miss the deadline to register in advance, you can register to vote on election day at your polling place.

On Election Day, bring a current Minnesota ID with your name and address, or a photo ID and a document that has your current name and address.

Approved photo IDs:

Driver's license, state ID, or learner's permit issued by any state.

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature and photo

Minnesota university, college or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID

Approved documents (these can be shown on an electronic device):

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for:Phone, TV or internetSolid waste, sewer, electric, gas or waterBanking or credit cardRent or mortgage

Phone, TV or internet

Solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water

Banking or credit card

Rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement that is valid through election day

Current student fee statement

An already registered voter can "vouch" for you at the polling place. That means the registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place and sign an oath confirming your address.

A registered voter can vouch for up to eight people.

To learn more ways to register to vote, click here.

Who can vote?

To be eligible to vote you must be:

A U.S. Citizen

At least 18-years-old on election day

A resident of Minnesota for 20 days

Not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction

Not under a court order that revokes your right to vote

For more details on voter eligibility, click here.