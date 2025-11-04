Live results: Minneapolis mayor heads to ranked choice voting second round

The Brief Voters in Minneapolis are choosing their next mayor on a ranked choice voting ballot. Jacob Frey, Sen. Omar Fateh and Rev. Dr. DeWayne Davis were among the candidates seeking the mayor's office.



As residents voted on Tuesday to determine the next mayor in the state's largest city, ranked choice voting will send results for the Minneapolis Mayor race into a second and potentially third round of voting, as incumbent Jacob Frey earned the most first-choice votes, but not enough to claim victory in the first round.

Due to ranked choice voting, official results will not be called by the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office until a second, or potentially third, round of vote tabulations can be completed.

Voters in Minneapolis went to the polls to choose their next mayor between incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey, who is seeking a third term, and 14 other candidates, including Sen. Omar Fateh, who is expected to be Frey's biggest challenger.

