Live results: Minneapolis mayor heads to ranked choice voting second round
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As residents voted on Tuesday to determine the next mayor in the state's largest city, ranked choice voting will send results for the Minneapolis Mayor race into a second and potentially third round of voting, as incumbent Jacob Frey earned the most first-choice votes, but not enough to claim victory in the first round.
Minneapolis Mayor election
What we know:
Voters in Minneapolis went to the polls to choose their next mayor between incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey and 14 other candidates.
What's next:
Due to ranked choice voting, official results will not be called by the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office until a second, or potentially third, round of vote tabulations can be completed.
Minneapolis mayor election results
Find live election results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.
Minneapolis mayor candidates
Local perspective:
A whopping 15 candidates are on the ballot for the mayoral race. For more information on the candidates, you can click here.
