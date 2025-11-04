Expand / Collapse search
Live results: Minneapolis mayor heads to ranked choice voting second round

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  November 4, 2025 11:21pm CST
Election
FOX 9
Minneapolis Mayor race still undecided

Ranked choice voting will send results for the Minneapolis Mayor race into a second and potentially third round of voting, as incumbent Jacob Frey earned the most first-choice votes, but not enough to claim victory in the first round on Tuesday. FOX 9 was live onsite at both Jacob Frey and Omar Fateh’s campaign parties Tuesday evening as results were tabulated.

The Brief

    • Voters in Minneapolis are choosing their next mayor on a ranked choice voting ballot.
    • Jacob Frey, Sen. Omar Fateh and Rev. Dr. DeWayne Davis were among the candidates seeking the mayor's office.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As residents voted on Tuesday to determine the next mayor in the state's largest city, ranked choice voting will send results for the Minneapolis Mayor race into a second and potentially third round of voting, as incumbent Jacob Frey earned the most first-choice votes, but not enough to claim victory in the first round.

Minneapolis Mayor election

What we know:

Voters in Minneapolis went to the polls to choose their next mayor between incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey and 14 other candidates.

What's next:

Due to ranked choice voting, official results will not be called by the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office until a second, or potentially third, round of vote tabulations can be completed.

Jacob Frey speaks to election night crowd

Speaking before a crowd of supporters, incumbent Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey saying a near record turnout looks "damn good" as ranked choice voting will go into at least a second round to determine a winner.

Minneapolis mayor election results 

Voters in Minneapolis went to the polls to choose their next mayor between incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey, who is seeking a third term, and 14 other candidates, including Sen. Omar Fateh, who is expected to be Frey's biggest challenger. 

Find live election results below. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.

Minneapolis mayor candidates

Local perspective:

A whopping 15 candidates are on the ballot for the mayoral race.

