'No Kings' Rallies on March 28 across Minnesota: List

The Brief "No Kings" Twin Cities will be holding a "national flagship event" on March 28. The main "No Kings" march will be in St. Paul and will start at three different locations in the city. There are "No Kings" rallies planned across Minnesota and the U.S. planned for March 28.



Several "No Kings" rallies are planned across Minnesota for March 28, with a flagship event being held in St. Paul.

Over 3,000 "No Kings" events are planned across the U.S. for that day.

'No Kings' rallies

What they're saying:

Organizers are calling the upcoming "No Kings" rally "the largest single-day nonviolent nationwide protests in U.S. history."

"Just months ago, millions of people took to the streets across thousands of events to say no to Trump’s abuses of power, and today that movement is only growing. With every ICE raid, every escalation abroad, and every abuse of power at home, Americans are rising up in opposition to Trump’s attempt to rule through fear and force. Each day Trump crosses a new red line, and more people are deciding they’ve had enough," said Ezra Levin, Co-Executive Director of Indivisible. "That is why people across the country are organizing, showing up for their neighbors, and making one thing unmistakably clear: we are done with the corruption, the cruelty, and the authoritarianism. This No Kings will be the largest protest in American history. We are all united in this fight to save our democracy from this administration, and we will win. From every corner of this country, we are all saying: NO KINGS."

The backstory:

Several nationwide "No Kings" rallies have been held over the past year to oppose the Trump administration, including events in June and October.

This "No Kings" rally comes after a major Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) surge in Minnesota, and the fatal shooting of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

No Kings meaning:

The rallies are organized by the 50501 movement – which stands for 50 protests, 50 states, one movement – which was created by Reddit users.

With the "No Kings" slogan, protesters are opposing what they see as authoritarian behavior by President Trump.

'No Kings' rallies planned across Minnesota

Local perspective:

Some of the speakers expected to speak at the St. Paul rally are Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, singer and activist Joan Baez and actor and activist Jane Fonda.

READ MORE: 'No Kings' rally in St. Paul on March 28: List of speakers

Here is a list of some rallies being held across Minnesota on March 28.

St. Paul : The march and rally held in the capital city is the "flagship event" for the "No Kings" rallies. The marches in St. Paul will start at noon, with the rally starting at 2 p.m. There will be three marches that will all converge at the Minnesota State Capitol. The marches will start at Harriet Island Regional Park, St. Paul College and Western Sculpture Park. The march and rally held in the capital city is the "flagship event" for the "No Kings" rallies. The marches in St. Paul will start at noon, with the rally starting at 2 p.m. There will be three marches that will all converge at the Minnesota State Capitol. The marches will start at Harriet Island Regional Park, St. Paul College and Western Sculpture Park.

St. Paul : 1–3 p.m., Lexington Parkway and 7th Street West 1–3 p.m., Lexington Parkway and 7th Street West

St. Paul : 12-2 p.m., Cleveland Bridge over Interstate 94

Stillwater : 12-2 p.m., Oak Park Crossing Park, 15125 60th Street North 12-2 p.m., Oak Park Crossing Park, 15125 60th Street North

White Bear Lake: 1–3 p.m., Railroad Park, 4752 Highway 61 North 1–3 p.m., Railroad Park, 4752 Highway 61 North

Eagan : 12-1 p.m., Pilot Knob Road and Yankee Doodle Road 12-1 p.m., Pilot Knob Road and Yankee Doodle Road

Inver Grove Heights : 12-2 p.m., 80th Street Bridge over Highway 52

Minneapolis : 12-3 p.m., Lake Nokomis, East 52nd Street and Cedar Avenue

Columbia Heights : 1-2:30 p.m., 49th Avenue Northeast Pedestrian Bridge

New Brighton Bridge Brigade Bonaza: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. six locations across six bridges in the city: Silver Lake Road at Interstae 694, Long Lake Road at I-694, County Road E2 at Interstate 35W, County Road D at 35W, 10th Street at I-35W, County Road H at I-35W 10 a.m.-12 p.m. six locations across six bridges in the city: Silver Lake Road at Interstae 694, Long Lake Road at I-694, County Road E2 at Interstate 35W, County Road D at 35W, 10th Street at I-35W, County Road H at I-35W

St. Louis Park : 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 3663 Park Center Boulevard

Richfield : 1-3 p.m., Penn Avenue South and West 66th Street, and Lyndale Avenue and West 66th Street 1-3 p.m., Penn Avenue South and West 66th Street, and Lyndale Avenue and West 66th Street

Golden Valley : 12-1:30 p.m., Highway 55 and Winnetka Avenue North 12-1:30 p.m., Highway 55 and Winnetka Avenue North

Burnsville : 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Burnhaven Library, 1101 County Road 42 West 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Burnhaven Library, 1101 County Road 42 West

Lakeville : 2–4 p.m., Kenwood Trail and Kendrick Avenue 2–4 p.m., Kenwood Trail and Kendrick Avenue

Chaska: 1–3 p.m., North Chestnut Street and Hazeltine Boulevard 1–3 p.m., North Chestnut Street and Hazeltine Boulevard

There are several "No Kings" rallies scheduled all over Minnesota on March 28. To see if there is a rally in your area, click here. Some require sign-ups to see the exact location.