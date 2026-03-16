Things to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (March 20–22)

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Maple syrup making, a dark sky festival and more are on tap this weekend in Minnesota.

Maple Syrup Festival

1-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 21

Eastman Nature Center, Maple Grove

$6 to attend

Learn the history and science behind maple syrup at Three Rivers Parks Maple Syrup Festival. Attendees will have the chance to collect fresh sap, taste maple syrup, learn how to make it and enjoy syrup sundaes. More information here.

MN Bars Bake Sale

Noon-2 p.m., March 21

Graze Food Hall by Travail, Minneapolis

Ticketed event

More than 40 local home bakers will be offering their goods at the MN Bars Bake Sale to benefit the Salt Cure Restaurant Recovery Fund, which aims to support local restaurants impacted by the ICE surge this winter. Every ticket can be redeemed for a bar. More information here.

North American Farm and Power Show

March 19-21

Four Seasons Centre, Owatonna

Free admission

The leading innovators in agriculture tech, equipment and science will be at the North American Farm and Power Show. More information here.

Ely Dark Sky Festival

March 19-22

Ely area

Free

This year's Ely Dark Sky Festival is timed with the spring equinox on March 20. The festival celebrates the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, which is recognized as one of the largest and most pristine International Dark Sky Sanctuaries in the world. More information here.