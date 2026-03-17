Brad Frost fired as Gophers’ women’s hockey coach after 19 seasons, 4 titles

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The Brief Brad Frost has been relieved of his duties as Gophers' women's hockey coach, Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced Tuesday. Frost spent 19 seasons with the Gophers, winning four national titles. The Gophers went 26-12-1 this season, and lost to Northeastern 4-2 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.



Brad Frost’s run with the University of Minnesota women’s hockey program is over after 19 seasons.

Gophers’ Athletic Director Mark Coyle announced Tuesday Frost has been relieved of his duties. Minnesota went 26-12-1 this season, but lost to Northeastern 4-2 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Frost’s run with Gophers

By the numbers:

Frost led the Gophers to national championships in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016, as well as multiple WCHA championships. In 19 seasons, Frost had a record of 556-131-43.

Mark Coyle releases statement

What they're saying:

Coyle released a statement Tuesday about Frost’s dismissal.

"Brad is a great coach and an even better person, which is why today is extremely difficult. This decision was made after a review of the program on and off the ice. We expect to contend at the highest level in every aspect of women’s college hockey, and right now we are not doing that.



"I want to thank Brad for leading our team with class and integrity for 19 years. He has coached some of the best players to ever wear the Maroon and Gold, won numerous WCHA titles and national championships in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016. We are grateful for his service and wish Brad all the best in his future endeavors.



"While change like this is never easy, now is the right time for a new voice to lead our program. This is the best coaching job in women’s hockey, and we will immediately begin a nationwide search for our next head coach."

What's next:

Coyle says he plans to speak with reporters on Monday, March 23.