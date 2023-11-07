Duluth election results 2023: Mayoral race
DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Duluth is having its first competitive race for mayor in about 16 years, as Mayor Emily Larson seeks her third term in office.
Larson is facing a challenge from Roger Reinert, who handily beat Larson in the mayoral DFL primary, 63% to 35%.
Here are the results of the mayoral election in Duluth.
Duluth mayoral election results
Polls close at 8 p.m. in Minnesota, at which point results will start coming in.
