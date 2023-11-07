Golden Valley election results 2023: Ballot questions

The City of Golden Valley is asking voters to approve a 1.25% sales tax increase to fund $105 million in infrastructure upgrades for police, fire and public works.

Golden Valley wants to build and enhance several city facilities that administrators believe are outdated and no longer support modern needs. To do so, the city is asking for a 1.25% sales tax increase to finance the building projects over a 30-year period.

Voters are seeing three questions on the ballot: the first to acquire land and build a new public works facility away from downtown; the second would build the public works facility for $45 million and the third would build a new police and fire facility for $45 million where the public works facility currently sits.

The city says the increased sales tax would impact non-residents more than those who live in Golden Valley, citing research that shows non-residents would foot more than 60% of the bill.

The polls close at 8 p.m. You can find the results of the ballot questions below.

Golden Valley ballot questions results

Election results from around Minnesota