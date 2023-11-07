St. Paul election results 2023: City Council races
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - In St. Paul, all seven wards there are also up for election.
The city will have at least four new council members next year, with Council President Amy Brendmoen and council members Christ Tolbert and Jane Prince declining to run for re-election. Interim Ward 1 council member Russel Balenger, who replaced Dai Thao after his resignation last year, is also not on the ballot. Balenger had agreed not to run for re-election when he was chosen for the interim gig.
Here are the results for the St. Paul City Council races.
St. Paul City Council election results
Polls close at 8 p.m. in Minnesota, at which point results will start coming in.
