St. Paul election results 2023: Ballot question

St. Paul voters have the opportunity to vote on a sales tax increase that would go to help the city pay for street repairs in the city.

A 2019 report laid out the bleak state of the city's roads. Last year, officials estimated the 1% sales tax increase would generate nearly $1 billion over 20 years. Making the expensive and difficult road repair project more feasible.

Here are the results of the St. Paul ballot question.

St. Paul ballot question results

Polls close at 8 p.m. in Minnesota, at which point results will start coming in.

Election results from around Minnesota