Minneapolis election results 2023: City Council races

In Minneapolis, all 13 wards are up for election with more than three dozen candidates vying for a seat. Only Robin Wonsley in Ward 2 is running unopposed this cycle – though she does face a write-in challenge.

Here are the results for the Minneapolis City Council races.

Minneapolis City Council election results

Polls close at 8 p.m. in Minnesota, at which point results will start coming in.

Election results from around Minnesota