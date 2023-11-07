Minneapolis election results 2023: City Council races
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - In Minneapolis, all 13 wards are up for election with more than three dozen candidates vying for a seat. Only Robin Wonsley in Ward 2 is running unopposed this cycle – though she does face a write-in challenge.
Here are the results for the Minneapolis City Council races.
Minneapolis City Council election results
Polls close at 8 p.m. in Minnesota, at which point results will start coming in.
Election results from around Minnesota
- Minneapolis election results 2023: City Council races
- St. Paul election results 2023: City Council races
- St. Paul election results 2023: Ballot question
- Duluth election results 2023: Mayoral race
- Minnesota election results 2023: Mayors, city council races
- Minnesota election results 2023: School board races
- Minnesota election results 2023: Ballot questions
- Minnesota election results 2023: School district ballot questions