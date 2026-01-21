Do trees actually explode from 'extreme' cold?

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Nobles County, Rock County
14
Blizzard Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CST, Brown County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Watonwan County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Steele County, Goodhue County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Swift County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, McLeod County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Hennepin County, Martin County, Washington County, Rice County, Kandiyohi County, Redwood County, Scott County, Renville County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Stevens County, Todd County, Pope County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Benton County, Kanabec County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, West Becker County, Wilkin County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Winona County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Rice County, Faribault County, Anoka County, Martin County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, McLeod County, Wright County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Chisago County, Blue Earth County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Brown County, Douglas County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Barron County, Pepin County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Rock County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Do trees actually explode from 'extreme' cold?

By
Published  January 21, 2026 1:25pm CST
Winter Weather
FOX 9
Do trees actually explode from extreme cold?

Do trees actually explode from extreme cold?

Frigid weather is forecast for the Upper Midwest this weekend, and rumors are spreading on social media that it will be so cold that trees could explode. FOX 9's Cody Matz breaks down this viral claim and if trees in Minnesota will explode this weekend.

The Brief

    • Rumors are spreading on social media that the frigid temperatures in the Upper Midwest this week could mean exploding trees.
    • FOX 9's Cody Matz breaks down this viral claim.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The internet is suddenly all abuzz over the possibility of exploding trees in the extreme cold.

There are many people who have likely lived in Minnesota and the Upper Midwest their whole life and have never seen or heard anything about exploding trees. Then comes 2026 and... the internet. The sudden interest seems to stem around a post, or a couple of posts, from different social meteorologists talking about the upcoming bitter cold for the Upper Midwest stating that exploding trees will be possible. I would wager that none of these folks have ever spent a winter in the far north. 

Do trees explode in the extreme cold?

What we know:

Well, don't bother hunkering down in your basement like you would during a tornado, because this isn't a widespread phenomenon. It is extremely rare. Think of this like winning the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot. While it can and does happen, it is extremely rare. 

During some extreme temperatures, especially with large and sudden drops or rises in or out of a deep freeze, the sap in trees can expand or contract very quickly. This could add extra pressure to the inside of the tree that it is unable to handle, leading to a sudden split, crack, or sheer of wood and bark that often comes with a loud boom.

‘Frost quakes’ are far more common

Dig deeper:

What is far more common is the phenomenon called "frost quakes." The title is a little misleading because it is not an earthquake. But it does have to do with how our soil interacts with the bitter cold. Moisture gets locked away in the soil as the ground freezes. But as temperatures continue to fall to more unusual levels of the 20s, 30s, or 40s below zero, the soil may contract enough to where the pressure on the ice in that soil eventually leads to some cracking as the soil splits. 

This happens in a split second, bringing a sound or "boom" along with it. If that split is large or long enough, that can lead to a significant boom that can lead to the ground shaking slightly and a large boom in areas immediately surrounding it. 

Does your house or apartment often creak or moan in the much colder temperatures in the winter? It likely does, even if you've never noticed. It's the same reasoning, buildings contract in the "extreme" cold, leading to those weird sounds in the coldest of temps.

MN weather: Wednesday forecast update

MN weather: Wednesday forecast update

FOX 9's Cody Matz shares an update to the frigid forecast for Minnesota.

Winter WeatherMinnesota