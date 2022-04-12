Storms drop large amount of hail on parts of southern Minnesota

A round of storms that passed through southern Minnesota dropped a large amount of hail on some areas Tuesday afternoon.

In Faribault, a video shows hail-covered roads, creating what's known as "hail drifts" with enough precipitation to be plowed. In Faribault, the hail depth measured two inches in some spots.

Near Dundas, Nicole Burk captured a video of hail running out rain spouts, creating a pile of ice. While in Northfield, Bootsie shared a photo of hail-covered fields there.

Advertisement

Along with the hail, storms also brought strong winds and thunderstorms. The winds were strong enough to topple nine semis along I-35 near Faribault.