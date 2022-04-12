Expand / Collapse search
Storms drop large amount of hail on parts of southern Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:00PM
FOX 9

Hail in Dundas, Minn.

Video from Nicole Burk shows hail running out of storm drains near Dundas, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon.

FARIBAULT, Minn. (FOX 9) - A round of storms that passed through southern Minnesota dropped a large amount of hail on some areas Tuesday afternoon.

In Faribault, a video shows hail-covered roads, creating what's known as "hail drifts" with enough precipitation to be plowed. In Faribault, the hail depth measured two inches in some spots.

Hail spotted near Cannon Falls

Wet weather is expected to roll into the region by Tuesday afternoon, with severe weather possible Tuesday evening in southern Minnesota. Storms are already cropping up throughout numerous areas.

Near Dundas, Nicole Burk captured a video of hail running out rain spouts, creating a pile of ice. While in Northfield, Bootsie shared a photo of hail-covered fields there.

Hail in Northfield, Minn. on April 12, 2022

Storms on Tuesday afternoon dropped massive amounts of hail on parts of Minnesota.

Along with the hail, storms also brought strong winds and thunderstorms. The winds were strong enough to topple nine semis along I-35 near Faribault.