River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
14
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Faribault County, Lyon County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 7:22 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Nicollet County, Renville County, Sibley County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 7:45 PM CDT, Blue Earth County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
High Wind Warning
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Washington County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

Wind overturns 9 semi-trucks, slow traffic on I-35

By Nick Longworth
Updated 5:20PM
Multiple overturned semis on I-35W near Faribault have stalled traffic Tuesday afternoon.

(FOX 9) - As storms begin to roll through most of Minnesota, communities are embracing for the possibility of heavy rains, strong winds and potential snow totals

As a result, at 1:50 p.m. strong winds tipped over nine semis at mile marker 55 south of Faribault on northbound I-35, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. No injuries were reported.

Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers after lunch, later tonight heavy rain, hail possible

Overnight could see severe weather, then the cold rolls in.

Heavy delays are expected throughout the area, and commuters are expected to take alternate routes. A detour is being set up by MNDOT. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.