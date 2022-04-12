Wind overturns 9 semi-trucks, slow traffic on I-35

article

As storms begin to roll through most of Minnesota, communities are embracing for the possibility of heavy rains, strong winds and potential snow totals.

As a result, at 1:50 p.m. strong winds tipped over nine semis at mile marker 55 south of Faribault on northbound I-35, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. No injuries were reported.

Heavy delays are expected throughout the area, and commuters are expected to take alternate routes. A detour is being set up by MNDOT.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.