MN weather: Snow squall warning issued for Twin Cities, northwestern Minnesota

The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for areas in the Twin Cities metro and northwestern Minnesota on Wednesday morning.

Snow, wind and freezing temperatures

A cold front moving through bringing rain, snow and plummeting temperatures could create slick spots on Minnesota roads. Although temperatures started above freezing on Wednesday, a cold front moving through is plummeting temperatures into the teens and single digits.

The front is bringing bursts of rain and snow, and while the light moisture is initially melting on the roads, once the ground starts to freeze, it can create slick spots on untreated surfaces.

There's also a wind advisory in effect for much of Minnesota until midnight with sustained winds of 20-30 mph and gusts of 40 plus mph.

The moisture and blowing winds could create challenging road conditions for drivers across Minnesota on Wednesday.

MnDOT traffic camera on I-94 near North Dakota border. (MnDOT) Expand

No travel advisory issued, snow squall warning

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) issued a no travel advisory for an area of northwestern Minnesota near the North Dakota border due to whiteout conditions and blowing snow.

A snow squall warning has been issued until at least 10:45 a.m. Wednesday for Becker, Cass, Clay, Otter Tail and Wilkin counties, according to MnDOT's website.

The National Weather Service also issued a snow squall warning until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for areas within Hennepin, Wright, Anoka, Sherburne and Ramsey counties. The snow squall could bring intense bursts of heavy snow, with gusty winds leading to blowing snow.

Current road conditions

As of 10:30 a.m., road conditions across the Twin Cities are normal, though a few crashes and spinouts have been reported. Ice has been reported on a stretch of Highway 169 from Osseo to Anoka in the northern Metro. Roads across northern Minnesota are partially covered with snow, ice and light slush.

You can check the latest road conditions and reported road incidents on MnDOT's 511 website here.