Minnesota weather: Plunging temperatures, gusty on Wednesday

A wind advisory is in effect for Wednesday as a cold front brings plummeting temperatures and subzero wind chills.

Wednesday forecast

It will be a blustery day with northwest winds at 20-30 mph and gusts exceeding 45 mph at times. A wind advisory is in place from 6 a.m. to midnight for portions of central, southern and northeastern Minnesota.

A cold front moving in on Wednesday will cause temperatures to plunge throughout the day. Temperatures will start above freezing before falling into the teens and single digits, with subzero wind chills.

The cold front could bring misty conditions in the morning, followed by snow showers in the afternoon. Overnight, expect cloudy conditions as the wind chills remain well below zero.

Looking ahead

The wind will subside on Thursday, but the chilly temperatures remain, with widespread highs in the teens. The clouds will try and clear for an overall brighter day.

A warming trend begins on Friday with temperatures approaching 30 degrees. The weekend is looking pleasant, with a high of 39 degrees on Saturday and temperatures reaching into the 40s by Sunday.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: