Live updates: What to expect with Thursday's potentially severe weather

The Brief Potentially severe storms are expected in the Twin Cities metro and eastern Minnesota on Thursday afternoon, with hail, wind and the potential for an isolated tornado possible. The storms are forecast to hit the Twin Cities between 4-7 p.m. on Thursday. Stay with FOX 9 for live updates as weather develops.



A cold front is expected to spark some isolated strong storms in Minnesota on Thursday. Here's a timeline of what to expect.

What to expect

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (FOX 9)

Tropical-style warmth will lead to quickly developing storms by late Thursday afternoon as a cold front plows into an unstable airmass.

The eastern half of Minnesota is under a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather, while the western edge of the Level 2 is under a Level 1 marginal risk for severe storms.

The main threat is likely large, golf ball-sized hail, as well as wind gusts of 60-plus mph and the potential for an isolated tornado.

"Some big hail is likely the main threat, but with a more isolated nature to these, there is a slightly higher tornado risk," FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz said. "But a widespread outbreak is not expected, which is why this is ‘just’ a Level 2 threat day."

Timeline of Thursday's potentially severe weather

Storms are expected to develop in the late afternoon. The FOX 9 viewing area could see storms between 3-9 p.m., with storms forecast to hit the Twin Cities metro between 4-7 p.m. Thursday.

The exact timing of when the storms develop will likely determine how widespread storms will be around Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro. If storms hold off until 5 p.m. or so, they may start to develop over the Twin Cities, which could come as a surprise for those used to seeing storms roll in from the west, Matz explains.

By the evening, the storms will clear, leaving mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the 60s.

Tracking the storms

Looking ahead

Friday is expected to be a far drier and more comfortable day as dew points drop into the 50s and temperatures hover around 80 degrees. Enjoy the abundance of sunshine and the warmer weather before cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend.

Saturday is another warm day with a high of 81 degrees and the possibility for a couple of morning drips. Temperatures return closer to seasonable for the first day of fall on Sunday and remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s as we head into the week.