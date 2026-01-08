MN weather: Rain, snow mix possible Thursday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - We’ve had a mostly mild week so far by January standards, but a rain/snow mix is possible in the Twin Cities metro Thursday night.
Latest system arrives Thursday night
What we know:
FOX 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard says we had a high of about 36 degrees on Thursday, well above the normal average of 26 for Jan. 8. Our record-high for the day was 54 degrees, set in 2003. The record low was -30, set in 1875.
A mix of rain and wet snow is possible Thursday night as a system moves in from southern Minnesota. A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of southern and southeastern Minnesota. The Twin Cities could see a mix of rain and snow, which will clear out after 11 p.m. There won’t be much accumulation, but it could make for slick road conditions.
Friday forecast
Timeline:
Friday will be mostly quiet with plenty of sunshine and a high in the low 30s. A scattered snowflake could come down late Friday night before a slight cooldown for the weekend.
Weekend forecast
What's next:
Our weekend forecast has temperatures more seasonable, with a high around 24 on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. The sun returns Sunday, with a high in the upper 20s.
By the middle of next week, our snow pack could be gone.