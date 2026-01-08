MN weather: Rain, snow mix possible Thursday night

The Brief After a mild Thursday in the low 30s, the Twin Cities metro could see a rain/snow mix in the evening. A system approaching from southern Minnesota will clear out overnight. Snow won't accumulate to much, but road conditions could be slick. The sun returns Friday with a high in the low 30s.



We’ve had a mostly mild week so far by January standards, but a rain/snow mix is possible in the Twin Cities metro Thursday night.

Latest system arrives Thursday night

What we know:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard says we had a high of about 36 degrees on Thursday, well above the normal average of 26 for Jan. 8. Our record-high for the day was 54 degrees, set in 2003. The record low was -30, set in 1875.

A mix of rain and wet snow is possible Thursday night as a system moves in from southern Minnesota. A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of southern and southeastern Minnesota. The Twin Cities could see a mix of rain and snow, which will clear out after 11 p.m. There won’t be much accumulation, but it could make for slick road conditions.

Friday forecast

Timeline:

Friday will be mostly quiet with plenty of sunshine and a high in the low 30s. A scattered snowflake could come down late Friday night before a slight cooldown for the weekend.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

Our weekend forecast has temperatures more seasonable, with a high around 24 on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. The sun returns Sunday, with a high in the upper 20s.

By the middle of next week, our snow pack could be gone.