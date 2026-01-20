MN weather: Extreme Cold Watch starts Thursday night

The Brief Enjoy Wednesday's high in the low 20s, because dangerously cold air is on the way later this week. Much of Minnesota is under an Extreme Cold Watch starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday until noon Saturday. Some areas could see wind chills as cold as -45 degrees.



Enjoy Wednesday’s high in the low 20s, because dangerously cold weather is on its way to Minnesota later this week.

Extreme Cold Watch starts Thursday night

What we know:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard says much of Minnesota will be under an Extreme Cold Watch from 9 p.m. Thursday until noon Saturday.

Areas impacted include portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota, as well as northwest and west central Wisconsin. We should expect dangerously cold wind chills, as cold as -45 degrees, which can cause frost bite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The expected high temperature on Friday is around -8, and some areas could be double digits below zero.

Chance of snow Tuesday night

Timeline:

Clouds will increase quickly after sunrise on Tuesday, making for a cloudy afternoon. The high will be around 13 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Light snow begins to fly in the late afternoon in western Minnesota as the system will move through mostly southern Minnesota.

A few light flakes or a dusting is possible in the Twin Cities metro area just after the dinner hour.

Wednesday forecast

Why you should care:

Wednesday will start off quiet with some light flakes in the forecast.

An inch of fluff is possible in the Twin Cities metro, with a high on Wednesday around 22 degrees.

Then get ready for some much colder air, as temps start dropping Wednesday night through Thursday.