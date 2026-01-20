MN weather: Extreme Cold Watch starts Thursday night

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, North Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Rock County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, North St. Louis County, Central St. Louis County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Rice County, Faribault County, Anoka County, Martin County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, McLeod County, Wright County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Chisago County, Blue Earth County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Brown County, Douglas County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Barron County, Pepin County, Polk County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

MN weather: Extreme Cold Watch starts Thursday night

Published  January 20, 2026 3:01pm CST
FOX 9's Keith Marler shares an update on the Minnesota weather forecast for Jan. 20, 2026.

The Brief

    • Enjoy Wednesday's high in the low 20s, because dangerously cold air is on the way later this week.
    • Much of Minnesota is under an Extreme Cold Watch starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday until noon Saturday.
    • Some areas could see wind chills as cold as -45 degrees.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Enjoy Wednesday’s high in the low 20s, because dangerously cold weather is on its way to Minnesota later this week.

Extreme Cold Watch starts Thursday night

What we know:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Ian Leonard says much of Minnesota will be under an Extreme Cold Watch from 9 p.m. Thursday until noon Saturday.

Areas impacted include portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota, as well as northwest and west central Wisconsin. We should expect dangerously cold wind chills, as cold as -45 degrees, which can cause frost bite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The expected high temperature on Friday is around -8, and some areas could be double digits below zero.

Chance of snow Tuesday night

Timeline:

Clouds will increase quickly after sunrise on Tuesday, making for a cloudy afternoon. The high will be around 13 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Light snow begins to fly in the late afternoon in western Minnesota as the system will move through mostly southern Minnesota.

A few light flakes or a dusting is possible in the Twin Cities metro area just after the dinner hour. 

Wednesday forecast

Why you should care:

Wednesday will start off quiet with some light flakes in the forecast.

An inch of fluff is possible in the Twin Cities metro, with a high on Wednesday around 22 degrees.

Then get ready for some much colder air, as temps start dropping Wednesday night through Thursday.

