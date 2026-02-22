MN weather: Cold start to Sunday, snow chances for week ahead

The Brief It was a cold start to the day on Sunday, and things won't get much warmer as the day advances. Increasing wind gusts will keep feels-like temperatures below zero throughout the day. Warmer temperatures are expected later in the week, but they will bring chances of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday.



After a shivering start to your Sunday, things won't get much warmer as the day goes on, and a warm-up later in the week will be met with some chances for snow.

Cold Sunday

What we know:

At about 8:30 a.m., the feels-like temperature was around 12 degrees below zero while the air temperature was at 7 degrees.

Temperatures won't get much warmer during the day, with an expected high temp Sunday of 16. However, winds will increase as the day goes on, keeping feels-like temperatures below zero throughout the day.

It will be cloudy for most of Minnesota, except those in far southwestern Minnesota, who will see some peaks of sun.

Snow in the forecast

What's next:

Temperatures will warm up as the week moves on, but the warmer temps will also bring some chances for snowflakes.

The snow is expected to come in windows, with the first shot coming Tuesday morning, bringing lighter impacts, and then a second round coming Wednesday afternoon. Stick with FOX 9 this week as we track the flakes.