Minnesota weather: Warm Mother's Day, showers expected later this week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures are expected to warm up nicely on Sunday with a lot of high temperatures in the lower 80s and some in the mid-80s.
The forecast shows a few thunderstorms in southern Minnesota later in the afternoon through early parts of the evening.
Sunshine and mild temperatures will likely stick around on Monday and Tuesday.
A few showers are expected to arrive back in the area later on Wednesday and Thursday.