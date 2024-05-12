Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Warm Mother's Day, showers expected later this week

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 12, 2024 9:09am CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Temperatures are expected to warm up nicely on Sunday with a lot of high temperatures in the lower 80s and some in the mid-80s. 

The forecast shows a few thunderstorms in southern Minnesota later in the afternoon through early parts of the evening. 

Sunshine and mild temperatures will likely stick around on Monday and Tuesday. 

A few showers are expected to arrive back in the area later on Wednesday and Thursday. 