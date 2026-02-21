Minnesota weather: Sunny start to Saturday before clouds move in

The Brief It'll be a sunny Saturday morning before cloud cover moves into the region. Expect strong wind throughout the weekend. Temperatures will rise above freezing next week.



This weekend will be cold and cloudy, providing a good chance for winter activities before temperatures warm up next week.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Saturday morning is off to a sunny start, but cloud cover is expected to move in by lunchtime.

Temperatures are expected to reach about 20 degrees in the Twin Cities with wind chills in the single digits, with wind chills remaining below zero in areas like Bemidji and International Falls.

Breezy winds are expected to gust up to 20 mph.

Future Forecast

What's next:

The region will see a mix of weather patterns as February wraps up.

The weekend will largely be cold, cloudy and windy, but sunshine is expected to return on Monday.

By Tuesday, temperatures will rise above freezing, with some flurries and raindrops possible. The warmer weather will continue into next week, potentially reaching the 30s and 40s.