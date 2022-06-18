Minnesota weather: Spend Saturday outside, heat and humidity high Sunday

The heat is on.

If you're looking to comfortably spend some time outdoors this weekend, do so Saturday. While we'll still see above-average temperatures, it will be very enjoyable!

Saturday afternoon temperatures for Central and Eastern Minnesota will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. The farther West we go, the warmer things will get. Saturday afternoon for Western Minnesota, primarily Southwest Minnesota, will get into the 90s.

That heat becomes more widespread heading into Sunday. An excessive heat watch is in effect for Sunday and Monday for most of Central Minnesota as temperatures jump into the mid-90s. While the actual temperature readings will be toasty, it's the heat index, or "feels like," that's really going to make things uncomfortable, or dangerous for some.

Feels like temperatures Sunday and Monday will get into the triple digits and will stay there for a good chunk of the day! Highs on Sunday are expected to get into the mid-90s for Central Minnesota, with actual temperatures in the low 100s for Western Minnesota. By Monday, things heat up even more, with upper 90s becoming more widespread.

Find ways to stay cool Sunday and Monday because heat exhaustion and overheating don't take long when it's that hot!