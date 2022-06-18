Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Grant County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Hennepin County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Minnesota weather: Spend Saturday outside, heat and humidity high Sunday

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - The heat is on. 

If you're looking to comfortably spend some time outdoors this weekend, do so Saturday. While we'll still see above-average temperatures, it will be very enjoyable! 

Saturday afternoon temperatures for Central and Eastern Minnesota will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. The farther West we go, the warmer things will get. Saturday afternoon for Western Minnesota, primarily Southwest Minnesota, will get into the 90s. 

That heat becomes more widespread heading into Sunday. An excessive heat watch is in effect for Sunday and Monday for most of Central Minnesota as temperatures jump into the mid-90s. While the actual temperature readings will be toasty, it's the heat index, or "feels like," that's really going to make things uncomfortable, or dangerous for some. 

Feels like temperatures Sunday and Monday will get into the triple digits and will stay there for a good chunk of the day! Highs on Sunday are expected to get into the mid-90s for Central Minnesota, with actual temperatures in the low 100s for Western Minnesota. By Monday, things heat up even more, with upper 90s becoming more widespread. 

Find ways to stay cool Sunday and Monday because heat exhaustion and overheating don't take long when it's that hot!