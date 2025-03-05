LIVE UPDATES | Minnesota weather: Snow, wind making for messy roads

The Brief Overnight snow is causing problems on area roadways, with wind causing snowdrifts in some spots. Snow is expected to end Wednesday morning. Watch FOX 9 live for the latest on the snowstorm and current road conditions.



Overnight snow and wind are making for messy roads on Wednesday across the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.

Snowy Wednesday in Minnesota

What to expect:

Some areas of the southern Twin Cities metro have already picked up 6+ inches of heavy, wet snow as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, with snow continuing to fall through the morning commute. Wind is also an issue, with gusts upwards of 40 mph in the Twin Cities.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Twin Cities and much of western Wisconsin, while most of southern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning until Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy snow will taper to lighter snow and then flurries through the morning commute, with snow wrapping up by lunchtime. Difficult travel is expected as the cleanup process continues into the afternoon.

After the snow, it'll turn sunny Wednesday afternoon, but it'll stay windy. By Wednesday night, it'll be cold and quiet, as breezes gradually relax. Thursday will be tranquil and sunny, with a high of around 36 degrees. The angle of the March sun will help melt all this snow.

Current road conditions in Minnesota

Messy commute:

In addition to the expected snow-covered roads, there is a lot of drifting on area roadways. Conditions can change quickly due to the winds — just because the road you're on is clear doesn't mean the next road will be, even on main city streets.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising no travel in much of southern Minnesota west of Interstate 35, including a closure of Interstate 90 between Luverne and Albert Lea Wednedsay morning.

Meanwhile, roads across the Twin Cities are listed by MnDOT as completely covered in snow. Road conditions prompted Metro Transit to suspend bus service "until further notice" Wednesday morning.

You can check current road conditions for your commute here.

Road conditions across Minnesota as of 4:47 a.m. on March 5.

Power outages reported

Xcel Energy Center is reporting about 7,000 customers without power as of 4 a.m. Wednesday after some snow and wind likely took down some power lines.

Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings

The snowstorm led to numerous school closings and delays on Wednesday. You can find a list here.

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some snow totals on Wednesday. Note: The snow is still falling, so these snow totals will be updated and could change.

Apple Valley: 8.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Hastings: 8 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Lakeville: 6.5 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

Faribualt: 6 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

Burnsville: 5 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

North Branch: 4.7 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Anoka: 4.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

Ellsworth, Wisconsin: 4 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

Rochester: 3.5 inches (as of 6 a.m.)

MSP Airport: 2.7 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

Chanhassen: 2.7 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

St. Michael: 1.1 inches (as of 2 a.m.)

Track the snow storm

What you can do:

