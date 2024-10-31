Minnesota weather: Snow doesn't stop Halloween trick-or-treaters

The Brief Despite the sudden cold snap and snow, Minnesota families enjoyed trick-or-treating on Halloween. For some, braving chilly temperatures recalls past snowy Halloweens and keeps the tradition alive. Many see the cold as simply the "Minnesota way" and wouldn’t have Halloween any other way, come rain or snow.



Despite the snow and chilly weather Thursday, Minnesota kids still enjoyed Halloween. After it being 80 degrees earlier in the week, you’d think a spell was cast for Halloween after the snowfall and cooler temperatures.

"It's really cold, but fun 'cause we still all want a lot of candy," said some Trick-Or-Treaters.

Cold could be an understatement, especially if you’re going house to house dressed up as your favorite character. But for others, it’s a family tradition.

"My dad was older, and he would trick or treat through the snow. So this is kind of like fun he did this, I do this," said Audrey Erm.

Trick-or-treating on Thursday night isn’t nearly as bad as the Halloween of 1991. For youngsters, it's all fun and games.

Despite having fun taking the kids trick-or-treating, the excitement and sugar rush don't warm up the temperatures.

"We’re out here enjoying trick-or-treating in this cold, cold temperature, shouldn’t be like this," said Sonny Ozuna.

While others wouldn’t want it any other way.

"No, are you kidding? It's Minnesota," said Laura Tokgoz.

"Rain or snow, we just try to get it going. He’s gotta get his first Minnesota experience. Gotta be ready for everything," said Volkan Tokgoz.

For Volkan Tokgoz and his family of three, the only way to give out candy is the Minnesota way. So the cooler temperatures for them is perfect Halloween weather.

"It's just fine, it's not that cold for us at least. But it's enjoyable. Glad everyone is out here," said Tokgoz.

Many of the trick-or-treaters FOX 9 spoke to also did a parade in an Edina neighborhood. Rain or snow, the trick-or-treating still went on.