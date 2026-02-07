Minnesota weather: Seasonable temperatures Saturday, warmer Sunday ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Expect seasonable temperatures on Saturday with a nice warm-up starting on Sunday.
Saturday forecast
Local perspective:
Clouds slowly increase throughout the day with a little breeze out of the southeast this afternoon.
Temperatures stay chilly to the north and east, with mid-20s expected for the Twin Cities.
A southeast wind will help boost temperatures to be a touch warmer in southwestern Minnesota this afternoon.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Temperatures stay mild on Saturday night for all of Minnesota and then trend warmer on Sunday.
The warm trend will be the theme of this forecast, with peak temperatures reaching into the lower 40s on Monday, then near 40 on Tuesday, followed by the mid-30s to close out the rest of the work week.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.