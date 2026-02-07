Minnesota weather: Seasonable temperatures Saturday, warmer Sunday ahead

The Brief Cloud cover increases on Saturday with high temperatures in the 20s around the Twin Cities Metro. Mild temperatures return to the area and stick around for the upcoming week. Fairly dry forecast with little to no precipitation expected at this time.



Expect seasonable temperatures on Saturday with a nice warm-up starting on Sunday.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Clouds slowly increase throughout the day with a little breeze out of the southeast this afternoon.

Temperatures stay chilly to the north and east, with mid-20s expected for the Twin Cities.

A southeast wind will help boost temperatures to be a touch warmer in southwestern Minnesota this afternoon.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Temperatures stay mild on Saturday night for all of Minnesota and then trend warmer on Sunday.

The warm trend will be the theme of this forecast, with peak temperatures reaching into the lower 40s on Monday, then near 40 on Tuesday, followed by the mid-30s to close out the rest of the work week.