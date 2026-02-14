Minnesota weather: Record Valentine's Day warmth, sunny weekend ahead

The Brief Record warmth Saturday with highs south of I-94 near or just above 50 degrees. Warm temperatures continue through midweek. There is a chance of light rainy mix starting late on Tuesday into Wednesday.



Expect very warm temperatures on Valentine's Day weekend that will last into the early part of next week.

Saturday forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Temperatures will trend very warm again today.

Highs will peak near 40 degrees across the international border to the upper 50s in southwestern Minnesota.

The Twin Cities will likely be breaking records again today, with the old record sitting at 50 degrees set in 1882.

Expect plenty of sunshine and light winds all day.

Extended forecast

What's next:

More of the same continues through Monday with plenty of sunshine, light winds and warm temperatures.

Clouds increase later on Tuesday. The next weather change is expected to occur on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Showers pass by Tuesday night with a transition into a rainy mix and possibly some snow on Wednesday.

Temperatures trend cooler Thursday into Friday with a few flurries possible late in the work week.