Minnesota weather: Rainy morning before gradual clearing Saturday

It may take a bit, but the sky will gradually clear up on Saturday, leading to more sunshine by this evening.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 70s and close to 80 this afternoon.

After tonight clears out, Sunday will likely kick off with plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow and Monday are expected to peak in the lower 80s with lighter winds. The forecast shows next week will be quiet with most days featuring mornings in the lower 60s and daytime highs near or just above 80 degrees.

Here's a look at the highs for Saturday, Sunday, and the seven-day forecast: