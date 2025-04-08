Lime scooters, e-bikes returning to Minneapolis for 2025 riding season

Scooters and e-bikes will resume service this spring and summer in Minneapolis after officials confirmed a partnership with Lime for 2025.

Lime operating in Minneapolis

What we know:

Minneapolis officials say the city has entered into license agreements with Lime and Spin to participate in its Shared Bike and Scooter Program for the 2025 season.

An announcement from the company says ridership increased by 59% from 2023 to 2024, as its fleet of products was ridden 1.5 million times in Minneapolis – its busiest year ever in operation.

Bikes and scooters will be available for rent beginning Monday, April 7, through the company’s app.

According to city officials, all shared vehicles are restricted to a maximum speed of 15 mph with further speed restrictions in higher pedestrian areas.

By the numbers:

Since Lime launched in Minneapolis in July 2018, the company has since grown to gross $810 million in gross bookings in 2024 – increasing 31% over 2023.

More than 24 million riders took over 175 million rides in 2024, up 30% from 2023 – equating to six rides per second.

Lime began operating in St. Paul in 2023.

What they're saying:

"We’re deeply grateful for the opportunity to return to Minneapolis, where ridership has been soaring for years… In 2025, we plan to build on past success and expand on our commitments to and investments in this city, continuing to fund our pioneering Lime Access and equity pricing programs, bringing new, state-of-the-art hardware like our throttle e-bikes, and creating jobs and economic activity," said LeAaron Foley, Senior Director of Government and Community Relations at Lime in a statement.