Minnesota weather: Quiet, slightly warmer Friday, thaw set for Saturday

This weekend is expected to bring comparatively warmer temperatures, with a couple of clipper systems bringing the possibility of light snowfall to the northern part of the state.

Friday forecast

The forecast shows a quiet Friday ahead with patchy sunshine in the Twin Cities area.

A light southwest breeze will kick in, leading to a pretty seasonable day overall.

A small clipper system will pass by just to our north which could give areas north of Duluth a dash of light snow Friday night and early Saturday.

Friday is expected to feel warmer overall, with temperatures climbing even higher on Saturday.

Looking ahead

Saturday will feature the first above average day in nearly two weeks and a big time thaw for much of the state as many areas will top out in the 40s.

Temperatures will step back a little bit Sunday, but will stay above freezing with accumulating snow possible for parts of northern Minnesota and a random sprinkle possible in the Twin Cities.

Monday could bring a stray snowflake or flurry before a much colder workweek ahead.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

