Minnesota weather: Mild Sunday outlook, warm temperatures Monday

The Brief Expect melting temperatures this upcoming week. The forecast shows little to no precipitation in the forecast. A couple of days have a chance of seeing 40 degrees or above.



The weekend is closing out on a warmer note with little to no precipitation in the week ahead.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for your Sunday.

Temperatures start off on a warmer note and warm into the 30s this afternoon.

Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5–15 mph.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Things will warm up even more on Monday.

Highs will have a shot at 40 degrees or above for the southern half of Minnesota.

Monday looks to stay fairly cloudy, but temperatures will still warm nicely — even without the sunshine.

Expect mainly 30s throughout the extended forecast, with little to no precipitation along the way.