Minnesota weather: Mild Sunday outlook, warm temperatures Monday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The weekend is closing out on a warmer note with little to no precipitation in the week ahead.
Sunday forecast
Local perspective:
Expect a mix of sun and clouds for your Sunday.
Temperatures start off on a warmer note and warm into the 30s this afternoon.
Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5–15 mph.
Extended forecast
What's next:
Things will warm up even more on Monday.
Highs will have a shot at 40 degrees or above for the southern half of Minnesota.
Monday looks to stay fairly cloudy, but temperatures will still warm nicely — even without the sunshine.
Expect mainly 30s throughout the extended forecast, with little to no precipitation along the way.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.