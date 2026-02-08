Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Mild Sunday outlook, warm temperatures Monday

Published  February 8, 2026 7:48am CST
This week will see mild temperatures with little to no precipitation. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast. 

The Brief

    • Expect melting temperatures this upcoming week.
    • The forecast shows little to no precipitation in the forecast.
    • A couple of days have a chance of seeing 40 degrees or above.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The weekend is closing out on a warmer note with little to no precipitation in the week ahead.  

Sunday forecast 

Local perspective:

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for your Sunday. 

Temperatures start off on a warmer note and warm into the 30s this afternoon. 

Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5–15 mph.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Things will warm up even more on Monday. 

Highs will have a shot at 40 degrees or above for the southern half of Minnesota. 

Monday looks to stay fairly cloudy, but temperatures will still warm nicely — even without the sunshine. 

Expect mainly 30s throughout the extended forecast, with little to no precipitation along the way.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

