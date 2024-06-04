Minnesota weather: Warm, humid Tuesday with afternoon strong storms

More rain is on the way with chances for strong storms Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday morning, there is a Level 2 slight risk for severe weather in the eastern half of the state, including the Twin Cities metro area. Portions of western Minnesota are under a Level 1 marginal risk this afternoon and evening.

However, the morning will start bright and sticky with pocket sunshine in the early afternoon. It will feel more like summer, given the humidity and temperatures in the mid-80s.

In the afternoon, cloud coverage increases as a line of strong storms starts to develop in west and central Minnesota and roll eastward. The Twin Cities metro will have chances for thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The storms may bring heavy downpours, thunder, lightning, and gusty winds.

(FOX 9)

The storms are quick-moving and should push out by late this evening. Things clear out overnight as temperatures dip back into the 50s.

Things are quieter overall on Wednesday, but scattered showers and rumbles are possible in the afternoon, mainly north of the Interstate 94 corridor. The temperature will be cooler, with a high of 78 degrees and a breeze out of the west at 10 to 20+ mph.

The remainder of the week looks cooler with temperatures back in the 70s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: