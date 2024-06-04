Trees downed in Circle Pines, Minn. during storms

article

Strong storms that pushed through Minnesota on Tuesday downed trees in Circle Pines, Minn.

Photos posted online show the damage in the city created by a line of storms that hit much of the state on Tuesday.

The storms entered the Twin Cities metro around the 5 o'clock hour. The damage in Circle Pines was caused by a smaller storm that preceded the main line of weather.

A video shared by TK Vang in Circle Pines shows a strong gust of wind rushing through their neighborhood.

A photo posted by Rick Ames shows two trees blown over on 88th Avenue Northeast.