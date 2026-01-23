Minnesota weather: Here’s how cold it got Friday morning

The Brief Wind chills dropped into the 40s and 50s below zero across much of Minnesota on Friday morning. Actual air temperatures fell into the 20s and 30s below zero, especially near the Minnesota-Canada border. An extreme cold warning is in effect until noon on Friday, followed by a cold weather advisory through midnight.



Minnesota experienced some of its coldest low temperatures in years on Friday morning, with wind chills dropping well below zero.

Frigid temperatures on Friday

Big picture view:

Here is a look at what our feels like temperatures were early Friday morning. A few places felt even colder later in the morning, where Duluth was close to feeling like minus 60 degrees. Actual temperatures dipped down into the 20s and even some 30s below zero up near the Minnesota-Canada border.

These morning low temperatures are some of the coldest we've felt since late January 2019. Due to these bone-chilling temperatures, an extreme cold warning is in effect until noon, followed by a cold weather advisory through midnight.

Coldest wind chill in Minnesota

Here's a look at wind chills across Minnesota Friday morning. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Here’s a look at the coldest wind chills in the state on Friday:

Duluth: Minus 53 degrees

International Falls: Minus 52 degrees

Ely: Minus 50 degrees

Alexandria: Minus 47 degrees

MSP Airport: Minus 47 degrees

Bemidji: Minus 46 degrees

Cambridge: Minus 45 degrees

Detroit Lakes: Minus 44 degrees

Hibbing: Minus 44 degrees

Brainerd: Minus 44 degrees

Saint Cloud: Minus 44 degrees

New Richmond, Wisconsin: Minus 44 degrees

Eau Claire, Wisconsin: Minus 44 degrees

Mankato: Minus 44 degrees

Willmar: Minus 43 degrees

Faribault: Minus 42 degrees

Owatonna: Minus 42 degrees

La Crosse, Wisconsin: Minus 42 degrees

Hutchinson: Minus 41 degrees

Morris: Minus 40 degrees

New Ulm: Minus 40 degrees

Hayward: Minus 40 degrees

Windom: Minus 39 degrees

Grand Marais: Minus 39 degrees

Hinckley: Minus 38 degrees

Marshall: Minus 37 degrees

Red Wing: Minus 33 degrees

Coldest temperatures in Minnesota Friday morning

Here's a look at low temperatures across Minnesota Friday morning. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Here's a look at the coldest temperatures in Minnesota:

Ely: Minus 35 degrees

International Falls: Minus 32 degrees

Bemidji: Minus 30 degrees

Duluth: Minus 29 degrees

Hibbing: Minus 29 degrees

Hayward: Minus 29 degrees

Detroit Lakes: Minus 28 degrees

Hinckley: Minus 27 degrees

Brainerd: Minus 26 degrees

Cambridge: Minus 26 degrees

Alexandria: Minus 24 degrees

Grand Marais: Minus 24 degrees

New Richmond, Wisconsin: Minus 24 degrees

Eau Claire, Wisconsin: Minus 24 degrees

Saint Cloud: Minus 23 degrees

Redwood Falls: Minus 22 degrees

Owatonna: Minus 22 degrees

Rochester: Minus 22 degrees

Marshall: Minus 21 degrees

MSP: Minus 21 degrees

Morris: Minus 20 degrees

Willmar: Minus 20 degrees

Hutchinson: Minus 20 degrees

Faribault: Minus 20 degrees

Red Wing: Minus 20 degrees

Mankato: Minus 20 degrees

La Crosse, Wisconsin: Minus 20 degrees

Windom: Minus 18 degrees

Cold temperatures continue into the weekend

What's next:

Friday night stays very cold under mostly clear skies as lows dip to around 15 degrees below zero in the Twin Cities metro area.

Saturday is bright and cold with subzero highs and light southerly winds. Temperatures warm slightly heading into Sunday, with highs in the single digits.

Low teens are expected heading into next week, which is still below the average high of 23 degrees.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)