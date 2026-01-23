Minnesota weather: Here’s how cold it got Friday morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota experienced some of its coldest low temperatures in years on Friday morning, with wind chills dropping well below zero.
Frigid temperatures on Friday
Big picture view:
Here is a look at what our feels like temperatures were early Friday morning. A few places felt even colder later in the morning, where Duluth was close to feeling like minus 60 degrees. Actual temperatures dipped down into the 20s and even some 30s below zero up near the Minnesota-Canada border.
These morning low temperatures are some of the coldest we've felt since late January 2019. Due to these bone-chilling temperatures, an extreme cold warning is in effect until noon, followed by a cold weather advisory through midnight.
Coldest wind chill in Minnesota
Here's a look at wind chills across Minnesota Friday morning. (FOX 9)
By the numbers:
Here’s a look at the coldest wind chills in the state on Friday:
- Duluth: Minus 53 degrees
- International Falls: Minus 52 degrees
- Ely: Minus 50 degrees
- Alexandria: Minus 47 degrees
- MSP Airport: Minus 47 degrees
- Bemidji: Minus 46 degrees
- Cambridge: Minus 45 degrees
- Detroit Lakes: Minus 44 degrees
- Hibbing: Minus 44 degrees
- Brainerd: Minus 44 degrees
- Saint Cloud: Minus 44 degrees
- New Richmond, Wisconsin: Minus 44 degrees
- Eau Claire, Wisconsin: Minus 44 degrees
- Mankato: Minus 44 degrees
- Willmar: Minus 43 degrees
- Faribault: Minus 42 degrees
- Owatonna: Minus 42 degrees
- La Crosse, Wisconsin: Minus 42 degrees
- Hutchinson: Minus 41 degrees
- Morris: Minus 40 degrees
- New Ulm: Minus 40 degrees
- Hayward: Minus 40 degrees
- Windom: Minus 39 degrees
- Grand Marais: Minus 39 degrees
- Hinckley: Minus 38 degrees
- Marshall: Minus 37 degrees
- Red Wing: Minus 33 degrees
Coldest temperatures in Minnesota Friday morning
Here's a look at low temperatures across Minnesota Friday morning. (FOX 9)
Local perspective:
Here's a look at the coldest temperatures in Minnesota:
- Ely: Minus 35 degrees
- International Falls: Minus 32 degrees
- Bemidji: Minus 30 degrees
- Duluth: Minus 29 degrees
- Hibbing: Minus 29 degrees
- Hayward: Minus 29 degrees
- Detroit Lakes: Minus 28 degrees
- Hinckley: Minus 27 degrees
- Brainerd: Minus 26 degrees
- Cambridge: Minus 26 degrees
- Alexandria: Minus 24 degrees
- Grand Marais: Minus 24 degrees
- New Richmond, Wisconsin: Minus 24 degrees
- Eau Claire, Wisconsin: Minus 24 degrees
- Saint Cloud: Minus 23 degrees
- Redwood Falls: Minus 22 degrees
- Owatonna: Minus 22 degrees
- Rochester: Minus 22 degrees
- Marshall: Minus 21 degrees
- MSP: Minus 21 degrees
- Morris: Minus 20 degrees
- Willmar: Minus 20 degrees
- Hutchinson: Minus 20 degrees
- Faribault: Minus 20 degrees
- Red Wing: Minus 20 degrees
- Mankato: Minus 20 degrees
- La Crosse, Wisconsin: Minus 20 degrees
- Windom: Minus 18 degrees
Cold temperatures continue into the weekend
What's next:
Friday night stays very cold under mostly clear skies as lows dip to around 15 degrees below zero in the Twin Cities metro area.
Saturday is bright and cold with subzero highs and light southerly winds. Temperatures warm slightly heading into Sunday, with highs in the single digits.
Low teens are expected heading into next week, which is still below the average high of 23 degrees.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.