Minnesota weather: Frigid temperatures set in Friday, staying cold all weekend

The Brief Minnesota faces dangerously cold temperatures with wind chills reaching 40 to 50 degrees below zero Friday morning. An extreme cold warning is in effect until noon on Friday, followed by a cold weather advisory through midnight. Temperatures will slightly improve over the weekend, but remain cold.



Frigid air has settled across Minnesota on Friday, with dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures.

Frigid Friday in Minnesota

The forecast:

Minnesota is waking up to bitterly cold temperatures on Friday with widespread wind chills in the 40s below zero, and some 50s below zero in far northern Minnesota.

Actual temperatures remain subzero throughout the day Friday, while wind chills hover in the 30s to 40s below zero during the late morning hours before improving slightly into the 20s to 30s below zero by the afternoon.

An extreme cold warning is in effect until noon, followed by a cold weather advisory through midnight.

Friday night stays very cold under mostly clear skies as lows dip to around 15 degrees below zero in the Twin Cities metro area.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday is bright and cold with subzero highs and light southerly winds. Temperatures warm slightly heading into Sunday, with highs in the single digits.

Low teens are expected heading into next week, which is still below the average high of 23 degrees.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

