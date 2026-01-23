Minnesota weather: Frigid temperatures set in Friday, staying cold all weekend

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Wilkin County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Cold Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, Clay County, West Becker County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, Hubbard County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, East Becker County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Steele County, Goodhue County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Todd County, Swift County, Ramsey County, Pope County, Stearns County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, McLeod County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Kanabec County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Hennepin County, Martin County, Washington County, Rice County, Kandiyohi County, Redwood County, Scott County, Renville County, Wabasha County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Polk County, Buffalo County
Extreme Cold Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North St. Louis County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County

Minnesota weather: Frigid temperatures set in Friday, staying cold all weekend

Published  January 23, 2026 6:37am CST
Weather Forecast
MN weather: Frigid temperatures set in Friday

MN weather: Frigid temperatures set in Friday

It's going to be a bitterly cold Friday in Minnesota with subzero temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills. An extreme cold warning remains in effect until noon on Friday. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast. 

The Brief

    • Minnesota faces dangerously cold temperatures with wind chills reaching 40 to 50 degrees below zero Friday morning.
    • An extreme cold warning is in effect until noon on Friday, followed by a cold weather advisory through midnight.
    • Temperatures will slightly improve over the weekend, but remain cold.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Frigid air has settled across Minnesota on Friday, with dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures. 

Frigid Friday in Minnesota

The forecast:

Minnesota is waking up to bitterly cold temperatures on Friday with widespread wind chills in the 40s below zero, and some 50s below zero in far northern Minnesota. 

Actual temperatures remain subzero throughout the day Friday, while wind chills hover in the 30s to 40s below zero during the late morning hours before improving slightly into the 20s to 30s below zero by the afternoon.

An extreme cold warning is in effect until noon, followed by a cold weather advisory through midnight. 

Friday night stays very cold under mostly clear skies as lows dip to around 15 degrees below zero in the Twin Cities metro area. 

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday is bright and cold with subzero highs and light southerly winds. Temperatures warm slightly heading into Sunday, with highs in the single digits. 

Low teens are expected heading into next week, which is still below the average high of 23 degrees. 

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

