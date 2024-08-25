Minnesota weather: Excessive heat and humidity Sunday, Monday

Sunday is going to be very hot and humid, making it feel tropical in Minnesota.

Sunday's forecast

There is an Excessive Heat Warning in place for the Twin Cities and much of southeast Minnesota from Sunday at 1 p.m. until Monday at 8 p.m.

The heat index Sunday is expected to rise to 100 to 105 degrees as temperatures and humidity rise, and this heat and humidity is expected to continue into Monday.

Sunday's high temperature is 91 degrees in the Twin Cities, while southern Minnesota will see high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and the northern part of the state will have high temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s.

It will be sunny with a mix of clouds throughout the day.

Heat continues Monday

Overnight it will continue to be sticky and hot as the heat continues into Monday.

Monday is expected to be slightly hotter than Sunday, with an expected high temperature of 93 degrees.

As a cold front moves through the state Monday, there is a chance of some showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to cool down after Monday.

Here is your seven-day forecast: