Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Faribault County, Yellow Medicine County, Ramsey County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Dakota County, Brown County, Renville County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, Sibley County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Le Sueur County, Anoka County
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Lyon County, Cottonwood County
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Lac Qui Parle County, Swift County, Stevens County
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Isanti County, Waseca County, Meeker County, Steele County, Rice County, Chisago County, McLeod County, Wright County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Pepin County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Barron County, Polk County, Buffalo County

Minnesota weather: Excessive heat and humidity Sunday, Monday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 25, 2024 10:31am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Very hot, sticky Sunday and Monday

Sunday is expected to be very hot and humid, with an excessive heat warning in place for the Twin Cities until Monday night. Dew points are expected to rise into the mid 70s making it feel like almost 100 degrees outside.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday is going to be very hot and humid, making it feel tropical in Minnesota. 

Sunday's forecast

There is an Excessive Heat Warning in place for the Twin Cities and much of southeast Minnesota from Sunday at 1 p.m. until Monday at 8 p.m. 

The heat index Sunday is expected to rise to 100 to 105 degrees as temperatures and humidity rise, and this heat and humidity is expected to continue into Monday. 

Sunday's high temperature is 91 degrees in the Twin Cities, while southern Minnesota will see high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and the northern part of the state will have high temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s. 

It will be sunny with a mix of clouds throughout the day. 

Heat continues Monday

Overnight it will continue to be sticky and hot as the heat continues into Monday. 

Monday is expected to be slightly hotter than Sunday, with an expected high temperature of 93 degrees. 

As a cold front moves through the state Monday, there is a chance of some showers and thunderstorms. 

Temperatures are expected to cool down after Monday. 

