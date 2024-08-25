Minneapolis beach closures leave locals sweating in heat

Amid an excessive heat warning on Sunday, people in search of a place to beat the heat found they were out of luck at some local beaches.

"I wish the lake was open," Kathleen Brusten told FOX 9. "We were going to hang out on the beach, swim in the water, but I guess maybe we’re not."

"This is kind of our beach, so we thought we’d check it out, but that’s okay," Ben Kahle added. "We’ll find something [else that is] fun to do."

Over the weekend, several beaches were closed because of unsafe E. coli levels in the water.

"I’d rather not risk it. I did see some people trying their luck, but it ain’t worth getting sick for," Kahle continued.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board sent FOX 9 this update:

"We tested the water at Lake Nokomis beaches again at the end of the week and E. coli bacteria levels remained elevated at both Nokomis beaches following Monday’s (19th) sewage release. Historically, Nokomis has not had similarly elevated E. coli levels during the beach monitoring season.

"Given that the levels are elevated, both beaches at remain closed today and park visitors are encouraged to cool down today at one of our other nearby open beaches or the more than 60 wading pools throughout the city.

"Minneapolis park water quality staff will collect water samples at both Nokomis beaches on Monday and we will have updated results on Tuesday, August 27."