Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Faribault County, Yellow Medicine County, Ramsey County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Dakota County, Brown County, Renville County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, Sibley County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Le Sueur County, Anoka County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Lyon County, Cottonwood County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Lac Qui Parle County
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Isanti County, Waseca County, Meeker County, Steele County, Rice County, Chisago County, McLeod County, Wright County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Pepin County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Barron County, Polk County, Buffalo County

Minneapolis beach closures leave locals sweating in heat

By
Published  August 25, 2024 5:33pm CDT
Weather
FOX 9

Mpls beaches closed amid heat

Closed beaches in Minneapolis made a hot Sunday even worse for city residents looking to cool down.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Amid an excessive heat warning on Sunday, people in search of a place to beat the heat found they were out of luck at some local beaches.

"I wish the lake was open," Kathleen Brusten told FOX 9. "We were going to hang out on the beach, swim in the water, but I guess maybe we’re not."

"This is kind of our beach, so we thought we’d check it out, but that’s okay," Ben Kahle added. "We’ll find something [else that is] fun to do." 

Over the weekend, several beaches were closed because of unsafe E. coli levels in the water.

"I’d rather not risk it. I did see some people trying their luck, but it ain’t worth getting sick for," Kahle continued.

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board sent FOX 9 this update:

"We tested the water at Lake Nokomis beaches again at the end of the week and E. coli bacteria levels remained elevated at both Nokomis beaches following Monday’s (19th) sewage release. Historically, Nokomis has not had similarly elevated E. coli levels during the beach monitoring season.

"Given that the levels are elevated, both beaches at remain closed today and park visitors are encouraged to cool down today at one of our other nearby open beaches or the more than 60 wading pools throughout the city.

"Minneapolis park water quality staff will collect water samples at both Nokomis beaches on Monday and we will have updated results on Tuesday, August 27."