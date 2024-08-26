Minnesota weather: Very hot and humid, strong storms Monday night

An excessive heat warning will continue most of the day in the Twin Cities metro before strong storms arrive on Monday night.

Monday’s forecast

Patchy morning fog should break into plenty of midday and afternoon sunshine, leading to a very hot, humid, and tropical afternoon.

An excessive heat warning is in place for the Twin Cities metro and areas to the south and east through at least 8 p.m. on Monday. The daytime high in the metro is 91 degrees, but the heat index could reach over 105 degrees.

Two rounds of severe scattered thunderstorms are possible on Monday. The Twin Cities metro area and much of central and southern Minnesota are under a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather, and parts of northern and southeastern Minnesota are under a Level 2 Slight Risk.

The first round of storms could arrive around 5 p.m., but for the Twin Cities metro area, it will likely be closer to after sunset. The potential second round arrives overnight and early Tuesday morning. These storms could bring baseball-sized hail, wind gusts of 75+ mph, and isolated tornadoes.

Looking ahead

The severe weather threat is over by Tuesday morning, but isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. Things turn much cooler on Tuesday with a high of 81 degrees, but it will still feel relatively humid.

Temperatures continue to cool throughout the week, and humidity will break after Thursday. Labor Day weekend looks stunning, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: