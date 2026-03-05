Minnesota weather: Warm Thursday, showers likely Friday

The Brief Expect a mild and partly sunny Thursday with widespread highs in the 50s. Showers develop late Thursday night into Friday morning. A brief wintry mix may linger into Saturday before clearing for a warm weekend ahead.



Above average temperatures continue in Minnesota on Thursday before a system brings showers, and possibly a few rumbles, on Friday.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday starts with a mix of clouds and occasional breaks of sunshine before turning partly sunny during the afternoon.

Temperatures in the Twin Cities metro will reach around 54 degrees, well above the average high of 36 degrees. Southeasterly winds remain light at 5–15 mph.

Clouds increase overnight as temperatures stay mild in the low 40s. Showers could develop heading into the morning.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Periods of showers and random rumbles are possible Friday, with an afternoon high of around 50 degrees. As cooler air filters in from the north and west later in the day, light snow and a wintry mix could linger late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Skies clear quickly Saturday for a brighter afternoon and highs in the 40s. Sunday and Monday look even warmer, with highs reaching the 60s. Temperatures trend cooler again by midweek.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)