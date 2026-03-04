Minnesota weather: Foggy start to Wednesday, mild temps continue this week

The Brief A dense fog advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities metro until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-50s with sunny skies by afternoon. Mild conditions continue through the week, with rain chances Friday and near-60 by early next week.



Minnesota is waking up to a foggy Wednesday morning before sunshine returns and temperatures climb well above average.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Minnesota is waking up to a very foggy start, with a dense fog advisory in effect for the Twin Cities metro until 10 a.m. and portions of central, southern and western Minnesota until 8 a.m.

Once the fog lifts, skies turn mostly sunny and temperatures warm nicely into the mid-50s. Southerly winds remain light at 5 to 10 mph, making for a quiet and pleasant afternoon.

The mild weather will continue through the night with temperatures in the mid-30s and a few passing clouds.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday remains warm with partly sunny skies, southeast winds, and highs in the mid-50s.

A low-pressure system moves through Friday and potentially into early Saturday. Showers are likely Friday, with the chance for a rumble of thunder. Western and northwestern Minnesota could see some snow, with lingering snowflakes possible after midnight. A brief morning mix can’t be ruled out Saturday.

Temperatures will warm up nicely on Sunday and Monday, nearing 60 degrees, and remain mild into Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)